Sandman Gained More Production Details With Neil Gaiman

Sandman: Today (08), during the Geeked Week event, Sandman’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman for Netflix gained its first glimpse, showing us for the first time scenarios and with the special participation of the author himself. Check it out below:

Go behind the scenes with @Neilhimself for a sneek peek at the production of The Sandman. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/n3EQebWz5C — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

According to Gaiman, “the series is being made by fans for fans”, which can be confirmed by small details presented in the video. However, despite the peek behind the scenes of the series, unfortunately Sandman has not yet won a release date.

