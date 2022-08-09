Sandman: 10 facts about the series that only Comic book fans know

Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix show “Sandman” and discussions of suicides.

The recently released Netflix series “The Sandman” impresses both fans and critics thanks to the accurate portrayal of the legendary comics on which it is based. Neil Gaiman’s award-winning comic book series, published from 1989 to 1996, is finally getting a decent adaptation, with some scenes looking like they were taken straight from the most iconic panels.

In fact, every episode of the show so far has been a direct retelling of the first ten separate issues of the comics. That’s why it’s not surprising that the first season shows some details that only comic book fans will know and understand. These include hints of entire storylines, such as those of William Shakespeare, and the personalities of mysterious characters, such as the prodigal brother Endless.

John Dee — Doctor Fate

John turns from a helpless patient who got into the hospital against his will into one of the strongest characters in The Sandman after he gets the Dream ruby and uses it to change the world. Aside from a few changes in his motivation and relationship with Ethel, the arc depicted in the series is similar to what happens in the comics.

However, the important part they miss is the fact that John Dee and Dr. Destiny are one and the same. The popular DC villain in the comics is also in Arkham Asylum, not some random psychiatric hospital.

Why is Nada in hell

On the way to Lucifer, the demon guiding Dream and Matthew deliberately forces them to take a difficult route. The reason becomes clear when Dream hears a familiar voice calling him Kai’cool and asking if he has come to free her.

Nada’s arc in the comics is disappointing, mainly because of Dream’s role in it. They have a forbidden relationship that angers the sun, which leads to a destructive fireball thrown into the city of Nada. Distraught by what her actions have caused, she dies by suicide. Morpheus sees this as betrayal and rejection of him, unjustly condemning Nada to Hell. Although he corrects his mistake later in the series, it’s too little, too late.

Barbie’s Magical Storyline

Barbie looks like any other cute character from Hal’s house in the series, but comic book fans were probably thrilled to see her walking with a recognizable creature in a dream. Barbie takes on a much bigger role later in the comics along with the same creature named Martin Tenbones.

The storyline features fan-favorite characters, such as Thessaly and Wanda, who help Barbie during her misadventures in the Country. Her main enemy is the Cuckoo, whose goal is to escape from the land of dreams with the help of Dirpentine. This is a magical arch that will hopefully be depicted in future episodes.

The Scale of William Shakespeare and the Dream Deal

Although it’s easy to guess that Wil Shakespeare’s meetings in a bar with Hob Gadling are an image of the famous playwright, comic book fans know that there is much more to his story than what has been depicted in the series so far.

The deal Shakespeare makes with Dream requires him to write certain fairy tales for Morpheus, no matter how outrageous they may be. In return, he will go down in history as a famous playwright. His most memorable arc in comics occurs when he writes and then performs “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in front of fairies, including Titania and Oberon, as well as sly Puck.

Lucifer Morningstar ‘s Story Arc

One of the main differences between the Sandman comics and the series is related to the Lucifer storyline. In addition to the fact that in the comics Lucifer does not play the “most ancient game” with Dream, the Light-Bearer also does not become the main antagonist.

In fact, he thanks Dream for his decision to leave hell, which reduces any dislike Lucifer may have felt for him. At this point, Lucifer just wants to leave and leave all his responsibilities behind, rather than hatching a sinister plan with Azazel and the assembled Lords of Hell.

The future of three

The entity that the Dream calls Three-in-One, or simply Fate, always figures in creepy scenes that emphasize their riddles and knowledge. This also applies to comics, but readers should know that this is not the last time they will see this creature in the series.

Also known as the Good Ones or the Furies (a name they don’t like), the entity eventually becomes responsible for destroying the Dream. They hunt and torture him after he breaks the divine law by shedding family blood, forcing him to sacrifice himself so that the Dreamer and the rest of the universe can survive.

The Fate of Daniel Hall

Lita’s son, Daniel, is the central figure in one of the best storylines of the Sandman comics. In the Netflix series, Dream hints at Daniel’s future, telling Lita that she can keep him “for now”, but since he was conceived in a dream, technically he belongs to Morpheus.