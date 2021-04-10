Sandbox to Distribute LAND with Winklevoss Support

The Sandbox announced that it has established strategic partnerships with many companies and investors. The platform will distribute LAND to celebrate this development.

The decentralized game platform The Sandbox; Galaxy Interactive has partnered with many names and companies such as Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Gemini Frontier Fund, Nifty Gateway, Chris Ye, Avenged Sevenfold, Bill Lee, Ken Howery. New partners will have LAND on the platform.

The Sandbox, apart from the newly joined partners; He states that many companies and platforms such as Binance, CoinCheck, Socios, CoinMarketCap have LAND.

When is the LAND sale?

The Sandbox is launching the LAND NFT sale on April 14th. At the event, NFTs located close to LANDs owned by new partners will be sold. LANDs on sale will offer users some special opportunities such as organizing events and gaining gaming experience.

LAND are NFTs created with the ERC-721 standard that enable games to be played on The Sandbox platform. LAND functions as land on the platform and users build games on the LANDs they purchase.

What did the partners say?

Tyler Winklevoss said they want to expand their existing platform to The Sandbox and advance their mission to create unique experiences.

“We are happy to contribute to the society with the LANDs we will procure through our portfolio companies, and we look forward to seeing how this ecosystem will evolve,” said Richard Kim of Galaxy Interactive. said.

Music group Avenged Sevenfold stated that they were excited to gain experience with LAND on The Sandbox platform.