San Miguel Assembles A PC Shaped Like A Beer Truck

San Miguel: The brewing company has collaborated with Nate Gentile, a youtuber specializing in computer science who modding computers. Cervezas San Miguel has promoted an initiative for “restless gamers” and has announced a collaboration with Nate Gentile, one of the benchmarks of modding in Spain. The objective? design a PC inspired by a beer delivery truck, albeit with a more modern approach. In this way, the vehicle-shaped computer shows off its neon colors, in true PC Gaming style.

According to the press release sent by San Miguel, the objective with this action is to value the work carried out by the modder community in Spain. At the same time, they intend to “support and strengthen their commitment to emerging streamers”, who will receive this modified computer in order to improve “both its content and the gaming experience”.

Two teams, one winning idea

While in the first edition of PC Modding (2020) a computer with the visual style of a brewery of the future was created, in this second edition two teams of streamers led by Goorgo and Nil Ojeda have faced each other. Team Goorgo is made up of Elemao and Suja, while TeamNil features Ana Marrero and Flexz. It has been the latter that have been the winners after counting the votes of the audience through social networks.

The delivery truck-shaped computer will soon be raffled off among emerging streamers. The idea has been embodied in a tangible project by Nate Gentile, a software engineer and YouTuber dedicated to computing. In his channel he explains complex topics related to cybersecurity, blockchain or computer assembly. He has also done various modding jobs for youtubers, streamers and soccer players.

Cervezas San Miguel sponsors Team Heretics, whose members regularly collaborate with the brand in various actions.