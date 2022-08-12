San Francisco Giants’ Tim Lincecum’s wife Kristin Coleman has died at the age of 38 after battling cancer

The wife of former San Francisco Giants player Tim Lincecum, Christine Coleman, died of cancer at the age of 38.

The official account of the MLB team on social networks showed support for the 38-year-old Lincecum on Thursday, August 11, on Twitter: “The Giants were very saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Christine Coleman. We express our deepest condolences to Tim, Kristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher.”

The post continued: “She was loved by the family of Giants, and her caring and sincere spirit touched those of us who were lucky enough to know her during the years when she and Timmy were with us.”

Lincecum, who secretly married Coleman after years of relationships, played for the Giants from 2007 to 2015.

Shana Daum, the team’s senior vice president of communications and public relations, told the San Francisco Chronicle that they recently learned of Coleman’s demise. “Tim is being very secretive and we respect and respect his privacy,” she said on Thursday. “Our hearts are heavy to learn about this news.”

According to The San Mateo Daily Journal, the principal of the Washington Elementary School died on June 27. Her passing was announced a month later when the Burlingame School District and her family announced that she had “passed away peacefully at home” in an email.

“If you had a relationship with Kristin, my deepest condolences. You are not alone, many of us feel it acutely,” Superintendent Chris Mount—Benitez wrote in July.

Kristin’s parents, Randy Coleman and Sue Coleman, also reflected on their daughter and that she was “a bundle of love, joy, intelligence and creative energy.”

“She had a sharp mind and a kind, compassionate nature— the ‘lightness of being’—that allowed her to lead a life gracefully, always looking for ways to help and support others,” her parents wrote after her death.