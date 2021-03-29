San Diego Comic-Con reveals details of November event

San Diego Comic-Con International, the world’s largest pop culture conference, which has not been held in person since 2019, has now announced the dates of its next event.

The news was shared on Comic-Con.org, and revealed that the three-day conference will take place over the American Thanksgiving weekend at the San Diego Convention Center. It starts on Friday, November 26, and ends on Sunday, November 28.

Since last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, and the usual summer dates for the SDCC are being considered too premature for a large crowd, the Comic-Con Special Edition, as the event is being called, was planned as a face-to-face meeting with fewer people, in addition to the virtual events that the organization is hosting.

The announcement came less than a month after Comic-Con International announced that a virtual event would be held this summer, entitled Comic-Con @ Home, lasting three days, scheduled for July 23, 24 and 25.

The continued effects of global blocks were recognized in the ad. “It is our hope that until autumn conditions will allow for larger public meetings,” says the text. The Special Edition of Comic-Con Special Edition will be the first in-person convention produced by the organization since the 2019 conference and the first since the beginning of the global pandemic of COVID-19 “.

The economic difficulties that the pandemic has placed on the organization and its location have also been noted. Spokesman David Glanzer said: “Although we were able to move from face-to-face meetings to limited online events, the loss of revenue had a big impact on the organization, as with many small businesses, requiring reduced work hours and reduced pay. among other issues. We hope that this event will strengthen our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger meetings in 2022 “.

The announcement of a face-to-face Thanksgiving weekend event received immediate criticism on social media, with many noting that the pandemic impacted the ability of many to be with their families during last year’s holiday.

Many fans and even series writers have expressed their discontent, some even saying that they do not intend to attend the event this year.

Additional details, including badge prices and service capabilities, have not been released yet.