San Diego Comic-Con: It will have a virtual version in 2021

The San Diego Comic-Con organization confirmed, on Monday (01), the cancellation of the event because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 edition was scheduled to be held between 22 and 25 July and will give rise to a virtual celebration.

“We would never imagine that what the world experienced in 2020 could continue to be experienced today. Although we are excited about the vaccine and the growing number of individuals who are receiving the doses, it seems to us that July is still too early to hold a face-to-face meeting of the magnitude of Comic-Con, ”said the organizers in an excerpt from the statement posted on the networks. social.

It was also explained that a smaller face-to-face event is being planned for November this year. The fair would have 3 days and details such as maximum capacity, ticket prices and attractions are still being organized.

This is the second consecutive year that the main pop culture fair in the world has been canceled. Whoever bought the ticket to Comic-Con 2020 will be able to use it at next year’s convention, if it is confirmed.

Virtual event

In order not to miss the celebration of pop culture, Comic-Con @ Home will take place between 23 and 25 July. The event will be totally virtual and free, with no audience limit.

Although the attractions have not been announced, the online edition will feature panels and presentations with revelations of series, films, comics and more.

“While we regret the postponement of the face-to-face Comic-Con, our commitment to this fan community and our celebration of comics and pop culture endures as an important part of who we are,” says another excerpt from the statement.