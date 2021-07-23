San Diego Comic-Con 2021: dates, times, panels and how to watch online

San Diego Comic-Con 2021: We tell you when, at what time and how to watch San Diego Comic-Con 2021 online, where we will have panels of Dragon ball, Rick and Morty, The Walking Dead. San Diego Comic-Con is back, which in its 2021 edition will host dozens of panels dedicated to the world of comics, superheroes and series based on this type of product. In a year in which the coronavirus has returned to be the protagonist, face-to-face events have not yet returned. The same will happen this year with the San Diego event, which will be held completely digital from July 23 to 25. Fortunately, all fans will have the opportunity to follow all the news.

The programming is very extensive and takes place over several days, so at MeriStation we have made a small selection with several of the panels that we will enjoy during Comic-Con 2021.

Complete programming

Some panels to consider

July 23 | Dragon Ball Panel 19:00 (Spanish peninsular time)

July 23 | Masters of the Universe 21:00 (Spanish peninsular time)

July 23 | Star Trek 7:00 PM (Spanish peninsular time)

July 23 | Crunchy Roll 10:00 PM (Spanish Peninsular Time)

July 23 | Doctor Who 10:00 PM (Spanish peninsular time)

July 23 | Narrative in videogames 22:00 (Spanish peninsular time)

July 24 Blade Runner Black Lotus 11:00 am (Spanish peninsular time)

July 24 | Fear the Walking Dead 10:00 PM (Spanish Peninsular Time)

July 24 | The Walking Dead World Beyond 11:00 PM (Spanish peninsular time)

July 25 | The Simpsons 20:00 (Spanish peninsular time)

July 25 | The Legacy of Chucky 23:00 (Spanish peninsular time)

June 25 | The Last Mercenary 12:00 (Spanish peninsular time)

June 25 | Army of Thieves 23:00 (Spanish peninsular time)

June 25 | Dexter 22:00 (Spanish peninsular time)

How to watch San Diego Comic-Con 2021 online

Enjoying the event from home is now a reality. Those interested will be able to follow the panels that interest them through the official YouTube channel of Comic-Con 2021. In this way, all fans will have the option to soak up everything that the world of comics, fantasy, etc. has to offer.