Samurai X: The Origin – Netflix Film Wins Trailer; Watch!

Samurai X: The Origin: Netflix released this Wednesday (30) the first official trailer for the movie Samurai X: The Origin. The production is an adaptation of the famous Japanese anime, created by Nobuhiro Watsuki, and tells how the main character Kenshin began his journey as a hero.

In the plot, we follow the story of Kenshin Himura (Takeru Satoh) on his journey to become a hero. When the biggest villain in the series launches a vicious attack on the city of Tokyo for revenge, we discover the cause of the scars on Kenshin’s face.

The film is the third adaptation of the manga series. The first two, Samurai X – The Movie, 2012, and Samurai X – The End of 2021, are available on Netflix. Directed by Keishi Otomo, the production features the return of Takeru Satoh, Emi Takei, Munetaka Aoki and Kaito Oyagi as the main cast.

Samurai X: The Origin premieres July 30th on Netflix.