Samurai Shodown Update will Bring Big Improvements Four Years After Launch

It’s EVO season again, with the premiere fighting game tournament allowing participation at home after being online only for 2020-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fighting game community is excited about the return of the tournament, and EVO offers a variety of recent and classic fighting games that can be played and watched on a competitive level. This year’s EVO lineup includes many modern hits, including Guilty Gear Drive, Melty Blood: Type Lumina and Tekken 7, to name just a few. It’s also a place where publishers announce a variety of new content or DLC, and SNK announces that Samurai Shodown will receive an update containing a highly sought-after feature.

Samurai Shodown was originally released in June 2019 for most consoles, with a next—generation and PC release in 2021. The game has received quite a few updates and three full seasons of DLC. Last year, Samurai Shodown added a Biken from the Guilty Gear series as its fourth DLC character in the third season, which became a suitable guest fighter and a surprise for fans. At EVO, Samurai Shodown fans were thrilled to learn that the game would receive a network rollback code.

For the uninitiated: The network rollback code is a feature thanks to which most modern fighting games either live or die for a dedicated competitive player. This code helps to ensure stability and improve the network functionality of the game by reducing latency and latency. The need for fans to implement a rollback in many fighting games is high, where SNK implemented a rollback in KOF 15, and now Samurai Shodown also gets it.

This announcement was made at EVO, and SNK noted that it would collaborate with Code Mystics to update the game’s network code. This code will be based on the GGPO solution that was previously used for KOF 15. This update is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2023, that is, four years after its initial launch. This update will be released for PC (Steam and EGS versions), PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series game releases, with Switch and Stadia excluded.

This announcement of the rollback of the network code was widely supported by fans and FGC, who noted that the previous network code that was used for the initial release was less than satisfactory. We hope that this implementation will allow more fans to try a rather understated fighting game and improve the online experience for those who have been following it since its launch.

Samurai Shodown can be played on PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.