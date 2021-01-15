Samurai Shodown for Xbox Series X / S arrives in March

Xbox Series X / S owners will have the opportunity to check out Samurai Shodown clashes very soon, as SNK announced that the title will hit consoles on March 16.

According to the producer, the game will bring all the DLC characters that were released after the title arrived on other platforms. In addition, this version will go on sale in both physical and digital formats, and those who have Smart Delivery and purchased the game on Xbox One will download it free of charge on the new platforms.

“Samurai Shodown will be a definitive edition on the Xbox Series X / S due to some peculiarities. First, you have the high specifications that will guarantee running the game at 120 frames per second. The game traditionally runs at 60 frames per second, but now it will have twice as many frames for more fluid gameplay ”, explained Hayato Konya, game director.

Samurai Shodown is also available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.