Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman have a “Pulp Fiction” Reunion on Broadway

Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman reunited backstage at Pulp Fiction on Broadway.

The actors who played Jules Winnfield and Mia Wallace, respectively, in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film with John Travolta met last Saturday (October 1) at the Broadway production of August Wilson’s Piano Lesson.

The play is currently being previewed at the Barrymore Theater in New York. Jackson and Thurman took a photo backstage to mark the occasion, which you can see above.

Currently, Jackson is playing the main role in the play, which will premiere on October 13, and his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson is engaged in its production. John David Washington and Daniel Brooks also play alongside the veteran actor.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Jackson and Thurman will reunite on screen in the new thriller “Murder Room.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is a “darkly comic” crime story that tells about an assassin, his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman). When a money laundering scheme accidentally turns a murderer into a creative sensation, the art world and the criminal world come into violent conflict.

