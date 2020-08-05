Samsung’s wireless headset Galaxy Buds Live introduced

Samsung’s bean-shaped full wireless headset, Galaxy Buds Live, had leaked a few weeks ago. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were also officially introduced with the Unpacked event. These headphones, will be offered at a price slightly higher than the Galaxy Buds Plus currently in the market.

Galaxy Buds Live has bigger audio drivers than Buds Plus. There is also an active noise canceling system. It is starting to be sold on August 6 with its black, bronze and white color options.

However, Galaxy Buds Live will be more striking with its extraordinary design and no eartips or plugs. Samsung’s noise canceling system seems to work a little differently than what we’ve seen on AirPods Pro.

According to the company, Galaxy Buds Live is designed to reduce low and continuous frequency sounds such as humming in the aircraft cabin or train compartment. Apart from this, most of them will pass the sound, which seems to be desired.

These headphones do not have “ambient sound” mode because you will not have a hard time hearing or listening to an important announcement when these headphones are attached to your ear. Not everyone will like it. If you want more isolation, you will like the design of Buds Plus with silicone ear tips.

Galaxy Buds Live offers six hours of continuous listening when ANC is enabled. With the charging box, the time increases to 21 hours. With ANC and Bixby Voice turned off, it has eight hours of continuous battery life. This time is 29 hours with the box.

By the way, Buds Live does not seem very suitable for sports. Samsung’s new headset looks water and sweat resistant with IPX2 certification. For this reason, it will not be possible to use under heavy rain or when you sweat heavily. When doing sports, you can consider a different headset, for example Galaxy Buds Plus.



