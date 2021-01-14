This year’s CES fair, normally held in Las Vegas (USA), has been virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung presented this Thursday the new Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the flagship product of the South Korean company for 2021 that it revealed in the framework of the celebration of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which this year is virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is another example of how Samsung drives significant innovation, so that people can enjoy personalized experiences that enrich their lives and allow them to express themselves as they are,” he said when introducing this latest model TM Roh, President and Chief Business Officer of Mobile Communications, Samsung Electronics.

This mobile device, according to the company, incorporates the “most advanced professional camera system and the brightest and smartest screen”.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 camera will allow users to take studio-quality photos regardless of lighting and environment, as well as record and edit videos with tools and features that include Artificial Intelligence to enhance each shot.

Its quadruple rear camera -main, wide angle and two telephoto lenses- also has a new professional 108MP sensor, from which you can take 12-bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colors and a dynamic range that is three times wider. .

Also, for the first time on a Galaxy phone, you can shoot in 4K quality from any lens, including the four front and rear, to get a different perspective with the same quality.

Another novelty of this mobile is that the zoom of the camera does not lose quality, since the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a Space Zoom of x100, which works with Samsung’s first dual telephoto lens system.

“Technology has been essential in our lives during this time, and so we wanted to take another leap forward and push the limits of what a smartphone can do,” Roh stressed.

On the other hand, it has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, the “smartest” to date from the Seoul-based company.

This mobile will be available in black, silver, navy blue, titanium and brown, all with a matte finish “to show a sophisticated and timeless appearance.

This year’s CES fair, which is normally held in Las Vegas (USA), has been virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic and has had close to 100 hours of innovation at all levels, in the hope of welcoming up close than 150,000 people in one of the most important technological events in the world.

“CES 2021 is all digital”, as the event has been baptized, has had in recent days about 1,800 exhibitors and among some of its central themes have been 5G, 8K televisions, virtual and augmented reality, health technology and drones.