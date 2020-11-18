Samsung’s new flagships have been leaked!

After the introduction of the iPhone 12 and Huawei Mate 40 series, eyes turned to Samsung again. With less than two months left for us to enter 2021, the world’s largest phone maker Samsung is in an intense preparation process.

Max Weinbach, known for his leaks related to smartphones, states that seven top-level models will be introduced in his post on his Twitter account.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3 may offer S-Pen support!

The Galaxy S21 series, which is expected to be introduced in January instead of February, will consist of three main models similar to the S20. Similar to the S20 series currently on sale, these will be accompanied by an affordable option with the Galaxy S21 FE.

In addition, it is stated that Samsung will increase the number of foldable phones considerably. In this context, the names of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well as the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold FE models are mentioned.

Winebach claims that the third of these devices will have S-Pen support. Many claims have been made before that Samsung will bring S-Pen support to the Galaxy S series. Currently, expectations are that the S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3 will come out with pen support, but there will be no slots in them.

Although the names of the devices are mentioned, no information is shared about their features, price and release date.




