Samsung’s new cell phone has walkie talkie

The Galaxy XCover Pro arrived in Brazil on Tuesday (20) for the promotional price of R $ 2,799. The device, announced at CES in January, has integration with Microsoft Teams and allows the use of the new walkie talkie feature.

The communication is made through the XCover key button, located on the side of the device and works very similar to the technology that was successful in the 80s and 90s; just press the button to record and send the message to the receiver.

In the United States, ESChat is also integrated with the Samsung smartphone, allowing the use of the Push-to-Talk (PTT) solution.

Super tough

Another highlight of the Galaxy XCover Pro is its robust features. Extreme sports players can also benefit from features like handling and touching the screen with wet hands or wearing gloves.

The smartphone can also withstand drops of up to 1.5m and has military certification, undergoing 21 tests to ensure protection at extreme altitudes, high and low temperatures, in addition to high humidity.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro will be available from October 27th. Until November 30, it will be sold for a promotional price of R $ 2,799, but after this period the price rises to R $ 3,199.



