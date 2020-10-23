Samsung’s Legend Galaxy S3 mini’s Joke Features

Technology is developing and nowadays we see smartphones that look extremely beautiful and have good features. At the time, the Samsung Galaxy S3 mini was also able to impress people with its features when it was launched, but today the S3 mini features sound like a joke. We’re doing some nostalgia today, welcome.

Today, smartphones that are released on the market are almost impressive with their features. Camera quality, improvements in performance and revolutionary software developments make today’s phones seem to be the last level we can reach. However, as you know, the only constant in life is change itself. If you’re having trouble believing this, let’s take you on a short nostalgia tour.

The hero of our content today is the Samsung Galaxy S3 mini. Yes, it was a lot of attention at the time, “This speed is awesome on a phone of this size!” We are talking about the S3 mini that makes you say. Today, the S3 mini features sound like a joke. If you wish, let’s take a look at the characteristics of the once tiny hero. We previously prepared a similar list for the first iPhone. What the first iPhone is to Apple, the S3 mini means the same to Samsung.

Screen: 4.0 inch (480 x 800 pixel resolution) Super AMOLED screen,

Processor: NovaThor U840 dual core Cortex-A9 processor,

RAM: 1 GB,

Storage: 8 GB / 16 GB,

Rear Camera: 5 MP f / 2.6 main camera, 720p video capture at 30 FPS,

Front Camera: VGA camera,

Battery: Li, Ion 1500 mAh removable battery,

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, NFC, GSM / HSPA

Operating System: Android 4.1

Colors: White, Blue, Titan gray, Onyx black

Dimensions: 121.6 x 63 x 9.9 mm

Weight: 111.5 grams

4.0 inch screen:

When the Samsung Galaxy S3 mini was launched, smartphones of that time did not have very large screens, but the S3 mini had a smaller screen than other smartphones on the market. This was because it was launched as a smaller version of the then flagship Samsung Galaxy S3. The Samsung Galaxy S3 mini is so small compared to the Samsung Galaxy S20, the smallest member of the S series today, that if we put the two phones side by side, the Galaxy S3 mini will probably look like the offspring of the Galaxy S20. Still, the Samsung Galaxy S3 mini is one of the pioneers of many variations in the smartphone lineup today.

NovaThor U840 chipset:

One of the first things that comes to mind before purchasing a smartphone today is the performance issue. Especially people who like to play games or who use the phone a lot during the day draw a lot of attention to performance. The Samsung Galaxy S3 mini was also a smart phone that did something bigger than its size. Although he was not in a flagship segment, he was performing close to that segment.

Of course, considering today’s flagships, opening any of the high-end games on the market in the Samsung Galaxy S3 mini may cause the phone to catch fire. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the cheapest model in the series today, has an 8-core 2.7 GHz Exynos 990 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy S3 mini was powered by the dual-core 1.0 GHz NovaThor U840 chipset. We think it doesn’t make much sense to talk about this issue anymore …

8 and 16 GB storage options:

It is actually a known fact that the larger the storage areas of smartphones, the more they attract the customer. Nowadays, when we look at the middle and upper segment smartphones in the market, the lowest storage space option is usually 64 GB, and phones below that are much less preferred. Samsung Galaxy S3 mini’s highest storage option was 16 GB. At the time, that number seemed quite adequate, but compared to today, 16 GB is like a storage option that only holds system files and will cause you to constantly delete things to upload something to the phone.

5 MP camera:

The Samsung Galaxy S3 mini did not have a very good quality and high resolution camera. The phone wasn’t launched in the flagship segment anyway, and the camera technology at that time was not as advanced as it is now. The Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, whose 5 megapixel camera seemed quite adequate for those who used it at that time, gives the feeling of taking photos pixel by pixel when looking at today’s camera technology. Today, most of the mid and top segment smartphones have a main camera of 24 MP and above.

1500 mAh battery:

The battery life and charging times of smartphones are an indispensable subject of discussion today. Smartphone manufacturers are working on performance and camera areas, as well as to ensure that their phones last longer. Today, a mid- or high-end smartphone model offers a charge life of over 50 hours while playing audio or in use, while the Samsung Galaxy S3 mini with a 1500 mAh battery only allows 7 hours of talking. Many smartphone users nowadays view smartphones that do not have at least 3000 mAh batteries as disappointing.

Android 4.1 operating system:

The Samsung Galaxy S3 mini had the Android 4.1 operating system, the most recent operating system of its time, and received updates over time. The Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, whose interface can be changed on demand, had animated controls and applications such as S Beam NFC, which looked very modern at the time. Today, almost every smartphone released on the market has the Android 10 operating system. Many of the features that were new when the Samsung Galaxy S3 mini was launched are those that are now too mundane and often unused.

Now, although the S3 mini features seem like a joke, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini was a highly acclaimed and preferred smart phone at the time. With this model, Samsung started to release two or three different variations in all subsequent models of the Galaxy S series. Therefore, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini has opened a new era in a sense.



