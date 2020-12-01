Samsung’s Galaxy Smart Tag tracking device

Samsung is preparing to expand the usage area of ​​the Galaxy brand. It is understood that the last product that the company is working on in this direction is a tracking device similar to Tile’s. The device, which will be named Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag, seems to work in harmony with the SmartThings Find feature announced by the company a while ago.

With SmartThings Find, it is possible to find compatible Samsung devices quickly. Galaxy Smart Tag will be one of these devices. The tracking device’s trace was also seen in Indonesia’s official certification board documents. The device in question bears the model number EI-T5300.

Samsung previously released a tracking device. The company made its first trial in this area two years ago with an LTE-powered product. It is also possible for Samsung to turn to Bluetooth support only like other products in the market or to try different technologies, such as LTE.

It is stated that the official announcement for the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag can be made in January with the S21 series. It will not be a surprise to learn more details about the Galaxy Smart Tag until the introduction.



