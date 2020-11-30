Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra will have an S-Pen

The Galaxy S21 should take advantage of the S-Pen stylus for only one of its variations. As for the Galaxy Note 21, the smartphone promises to see the light of day … But Samsung has very specific plans, reports TechRadar.

Samsung has a busy 2021 year. The Korean manufacturer is preparing a smartphone for less than 200 euros, but also its famous Galaxy S21. And for several weeks, persistent rumors evoke the presence of an S-Pen stylus, however reserved for models of the Galaxy Note range. Rumors again confirmed by the very serious TechRadar. But the media brings a precision of size: only the Galaxy S21 Ultra version should benefit from this S-Pen compatibility! TechRadar quotes the always well-informed Korean media ETNews, which indicates that Samsung has ordered the necessary components.

Other rumors have also touched on the end of the Note range, replaced by the Galaxy Z Fold 3, having recently unveiled many of its information. According to Techradar, that would not be the case at the moment. In fact, only a Galaxy Note 21 would be marketed in 2021, without other variations (Plus, Ultra, FE …). Samsung would do this to intentionally reduce the importance of the range and push towards foldable smartphones, like the Galaxy Z Flip. The Note range would eventually disappear, but not next year. Obviously, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt until Samsung has formalized anything.



