Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra vs S20 Ultra

Samsung has prepared a comparative infographic for the successor Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra models released in the first half of 2020 and 2021. According to the company, both phones meet the expectations of smartphone enthusiasts with their triple cameras, stylish designs and many features.

The company states that by examining the infographic containing the technical features of these devices, you can see how the Samsung Galaxy S Series has raised the smartphone experience of users.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 family with its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Users do not have to choose between the fluency of the 120Hz refresh rate and the Quad HD + display. Thanks to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, they can now have both at the same time.

Thanks to the Smart Eye Protection Shield in Galaxy S21 Ultra, users do not tire their eyes anymore.

Thanks to the professional-level camera system, users can take breathtaking, studio-quality photos in any light and environment, and use new artificial intelligence-supported editing settings that raise the level in every frame while shooting or editing their videos.

Galaxy S21 Ultra users can also experience the S Pen experience on this device.

The groundbreaking camera, display and connectivity capability found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra is supported by the most advanced chipset ever used in Galaxy devices.

Here are the technical details of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which you can find in the infographic:

Screen: It has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. This screen has Quad HD + (3200 x 1400) resolution and 515ppi.

Body: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm in size, the weight of the device is 229g.

Camera: On the back is Ultra Wide Angle 12MP (F2.2), Wide Angle 108MP (F1.8), Telephoto 1 10MP (F2.4) and Telephoto 2 10MP (F4.9) cameras, while 40MP, PDAF (F2) on the front. 2) camera is included.

Color: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver color options are available.

Processor: 5nm 64-bit Processor octa-core processor (Max 2.9GHz + 2.8GHz + 2.2GHz)

Memory: 12GB RAM + 256GB internal memory, 12GB RAM + 128GB internal memory

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 25W wired fast charging

Connectivity: 5G – 5G Non-Independent (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub-6 (Sub-6) / mmWave; Wi-Fi 6E; Ultra wide web width

Biometric Identities and Security: Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung Pass, Personal Sharing, Samsung Blockchain Key

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features