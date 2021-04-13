Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra vs S20 Ultra

Samsung has prepared a comparative infographic for the successor Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra models released in the first half of 2020 and 2021. According to the company, both phones meet the expectations of smartphone enthusiasts with their triple cameras, stylish designs and many features.
The company states that by examining the infographic containing the technical features of these devices, you can see how the Samsung Galaxy S Series has raised the smartphone experience of users.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features
- The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 family with its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.
- Users do not have to choose between the fluency of the 120Hz refresh rate and the Quad HD + display. Thanks to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, they can now have both at the same time.
- Thanks to the Smart Eye Protection Shield in Galaxy S21 Ultra, users do not tire their eyes anymore.
- Thanks to the professional-level camera system, users can take breathtaking, studio-quality photos in any light and environment, and use new artificial intelligence-supported editing settings that raise the level in every frame while shooting or editing their videos.
- Galaxy S21 Ultra users can also experience the S Pen experience on this device.
- The groundbreaking camera, display and connectivity capability found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra is supported by the most advanced chipset ever used in Galaxy devices.
- Here are the technical details of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which you can find in the infographic:
- Screen: It has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. This screen has Quad HD + (3200 x 1400) resolution and 515ppi.
- Body: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm in size, the weight of the device is 229g.
- Camera: On the back is Ultra Wide Angle 12MP (F2.2), Wide Angle 108MP (F1.8), Telephoto 1 10MP (F2.4) and Telephoto 2 10MP (F4.9) cameras, while 40MP, PDAF (F2) on the front. 2) camera is included.
- Color: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver color options are available.
- Processor: 5nm 64-bit Processor octa-core processor (Max 2.9GHz + 2.8GHz + 2.2GHz)
- Memory: 12GB RAM + 256GB internal memory, 12GB RAM + 128GB internal memory
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 25W wired fast charging
- Connectivity: 5G – 5G Non-Independent (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub-6 (Sub-6) / mmWave; Wi-Fi 6E; Ultra wide web width
- Biometric Identities and Security: Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung Pass, Personal Sharing, Samsung Blockchain Key
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features
- The Galaxy S20 Ultra offers a camera technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and Samsung’s large image sensor to deliver stunning image quality.
- With this phone, you can enjoy personalized music at any time of the day, watch videos exactly the way they were meant to be seen, and play console-style games without sacrificing quality.
- Thanks to the Galaxy S20 Ultra large sensors, a lot of light can be captured, thus providing rich image quality even in low light conditions.
- Thanks to Space Zoom technology, which uses Hybrid Optical Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom, which includes Artificial Intelligence-powered Digital Zoom, you can zoom in close-up even when you are far away.
- It provides a wonderfully fluid game experience thanks to the 120Hz display.
- Supports 45W Super Fast charging; While 128GB of large storage space is provided as standard, it also provides support for expandable memory.
- Here are the technical details of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which you can find in the infographic:
- Screen: It has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. This screen has Quad HD + (3200 x 1440) resolution and 511ppi.
- Body: 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm in size, the weight of the device is 220g.
- Camera: There are Ultra Wide Angle 12MP (F2.2), Wide Angle 108MP (F1.8), Telephoto 48MP (F3.5) cameras on the back, while there is a 40MP, PDAF (F2.2) camera on the front.
- Color: Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray color options are available.
- Processor: 7nm 64-bit octa-core Processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5GHz + 2.0GHz)
- Memory: 12GB RAM + 128GB internal memory, MicroSD space
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 45W Fast Charging, Wireless Power Sharing
- Connection: Dynamic Spectrum (Image) Sharing, LTE Cat.20 Augmented 4 × 4 MIMO, 7CA
- Biometric Identities and Security: Samsung Knox, Samsung Pass