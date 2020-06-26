Samsung’s Galaxy M01 Core Revealed

A new Wi-Fi certificate from Samsung has shown that the company is working on a new phone with the code “SM-M013F / DS”. This phone, which will be a cropped version of the Galaxy M01, will be called the Galaxy M01 Core.

South Korean technology giant Samsung recently announced its new entry-level phone, the Galaxy M01. However, this phone gained the admiration of consumers by having an appropriate price tag in parallel with its hardware features. Now there has been a new development and it has been revealed that Samsung is working on the “Galaxy M01 Core”, which will be a different version of the Galaxy M01.

The Wi-Fi certificate of Samsung’s new smartphone has been released and according to the certificate, Samsung has encoded the Galaxy M01 Core as “SM-M013F / DS”. The certificate received for the phone allows us to have an owner only of the Wi-Fi details of the Galaxy M01 Core. The phone’s other technical features and design are unfortunately not visible on the Wi-Fi certificate.

Wi-Fi certification for Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

According to the Wi-Fi certification, the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core will work with the Android 10 operating system. Users will be able to use the Wi-Fi Direct feature on this smartphone, and the device will support Wi-Fi b / g / n. In addition to this, this smartphone will have dual SIM inputs. The expectations are that we can meet this phone in a very short time.

Samsung also produced the Core version for the Galaxy A01. The company created the Galaxy A01 Core by trimming some of the Galaxy A01’s features and making this smartphone even more affordable. So the Galaxy M01 Core will also be a simplified version of the Galaxy M01. However, considering the already low features of the Galaxy M01, we cannot question how low the Galaxy M01 Core will be.



