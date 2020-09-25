Samsung’s first phone with five rear cameras is on the way

The Galaxy A9, released by Samsung in 2018, was the world’s first phone with four rear cameras. The South Korean company is now working on a five-rear camera phone. However, Samsung will not be the “first” title holder in this regard. This title was previously taken by the Nokia 9 PureView. Samsung also seems to be getting in the way of five rear cameras with the Galaxy A72.

The Elec, which published the allegation in South Korea, brought the newspaper to the agenda. According to this report, the 64-megapixel sensor will be the main camera in the phone. 12 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 8 megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom, 5 megapixel macro camera and 5 megapixel depth sensor are among the other elements of the system.

Samsung also used this 8-megapixel 3x zoom camera in its Galaxy S20 FE, which it recently introduced. It is stated that this camera will also bring optical image stabilization (OIS) feature to Galaxy A72, which can work at long focal distances. Another rumor has come up before that OIS will be found on the Galaxy A72. It is said that there will be a 32 megapixel camera in front of the phone.

Samsung is expected to announce the A52 model alongside the A72. It is stated that this model will also feature four rear cameras, just like the Galaxy A51.

Samsung is said to be very hopeful of the Galaxy A72 and A52. It is stated that the company foresees a total sales figure of 30 million for the two phones.



