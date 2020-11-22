Samsung has achieved a very important breakthrough after 2000, especially on the phone side. Many of the smartphones that he released in series have also managed to become among the best sellers. So how did the evolution of Samsung’s smartphone cameras come about? Here is the change between 2000 and 2020:

Samsung’s evolution of smartphone cameras

Everything started on the Samsung side almost twenty years ago, when it introduced its first camera phone in 2000. After that, Samsung, which has managed to increase the quality and variety of the camera lens over the years, has now become a name on the camera side.

The company even released an infographic on the subject, showing the last 19 years and its progress to visualize its journey from the first camera phone SCH-V200 to the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung’s story begins with the first camera phone, the SCH-V200. Launched in 2000, the device was equipped with a 0.35 Megapixel camera, and the memory of the phone was just as low. So when you took 20 photos with the phone, the storage space was full. The photos taken at the same time could not be viewed on the phone.

Samsung launched its first phone that can take selfies a few years later. The SCH-X590 (that is how phones were called at the time) was a flip-top phone with a camera built into the hinge. This camera, designed to be rotatable, allowing users to take photos from the front and back, attracted attention at that time. Years later Samsung introduced a rotating camera technology similar to the Galaxy A80.

By 2003, the phone called SCH – V420 had a different design with the screen rotating horizontally. With this phone, photos and videos could be taken from different angles without moving.

Two years after this development, Samsung decided to raise the bar by launching the world’s first 7 Megapixel camera phone. The SCH-V770 phone model was revolutionary in many ways. This phone, which has wide-angle and telephoto cameras, also had 3x optical zoom, 5x digital zoom and auto focus.

In 2010, after ten years of revolutionary innovations in mobile imaging, Samsung introduced its first Galaxy S smartphone.

Equipped with a 5 Megapixel main camera that supports a wide variety of photo modes such as Panorama, Stop Motion and Cartoon Shot, the Galaxy S laid the foundation for an innovation for smartphone cameras. Its touchscreen has also changed the way people interact with their phones.

Samsung has added many new features for its smartphone cameras since then. In 2012, Galaxy S3 introduced Burst Shot mode, which can shoot up to 20 bursts with an 8 Megapixel camera. Then came the Galaxy S4 Zoom in 2013 with a 16 Megapixel camera and powerful 10x optical zoom. The following year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S5 with the fastest autofocus (0.3 seconds) and real-time HDR at the time on its devices.

In 2016, the Galaxy S7 was able to capture bright visuals even in low light. Since it offers a Dual Pixel autofocus system and a wider aperture, it took its place among the outstanding models of that period. Galaxy Note 8 was Samsung’s first smartphone with dual rear cameras. It also came with features like optical image stabilization for both cameras and live focus for bokeh shots.

With no significant improvement in camera technology a few years later, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 series. In 2020, the “20” series began to appear. The phone models of Samsung this year:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy A80, Samsung Galaxy S10e.

All of the phones above have their own highlights. On the DxOMark side, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G has the best score among these phones. The selfie camera on the front has 100 points, and with this score, it is the fourth phone with the best front camera.

If we look at the camera features for Galaxy S20 Ultra; We see that it comes to the fore with some camera features. There is a quad camera setup on the back of the phone. The phone, which hosts a 108 Megapixel resolution and f / 2.2 aperture main camera, also has an ultra-wide angle camera, telephoto and depth-sensing camera.

The ultra-wide-angle camera resolution and aperture are 12 Megapixels and f / 2.2 aperture, while the telephoto camera has a resolution of 48 Megapixels and f / 3.5 aperture. There is also a depth sensing camera on the camera side. Thanks to this sensor, called DepthVision, the phone can get more successful portrait shots. The phone is also very successful in zooming. While the Galaxy S20 Ultra is capable of 10 times hybrid zoom, it can digitally go up to 100 times.

The phone also achieves a first in video capture. It can shoot 8K resolution and 30 FPS videos with its rear cameras. When we look at the front, a front camera with a resolution of 40 Megapixels and f / 2.2 aperture welcomes us. It is also introducing new software updates for the latest Samsung flagship models and is working hard to get their phones to get better.



