What just happened? Samsung always announces a lot of products ahead of and during CES, and this year is no different. The last category to be introduced is the 2023 TVs, which include the new Neo QLED, MicroLED and OLED sets.

LG faced the challenge of dominating the OELD TV market in 2022, when Samsung released its first OLED model in many years, the S95B QD-OLED, which eliminated one of the shortcomings of display technology, providing better brightness and color reproduction. At CES, the company announced an updated version of the S95B QD-OLED with a diagonal of up to 77 inches; its predecessor was only in sizes 55 and 65 inches.

Besides being a great TV in itself, the S95C QD-OLED sounds like it’s perfect for gamers on consoles and PCs. It has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, a response time of 0.1 milliseconds, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, 4K support for Nvidia GeForce Now and Microsoft Xbox cloud gaming application in Tizen OS. It is also equipped with a 70-watt 4.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker.

Samsung adds that its 2023 QD-OLED line is equipped with an advanced IntelliSense AI optimization algorithm and a new HyperEfficient EL OLED material that allows peak brightness to reach more than 2000 nits. Expect HDR10+, but probably not Dolby Vision, along with Bixby, Alexa and SmartThings integration.

Elsewhere, Samsung has announced that it wants to make its MicroLED displays more affordable. The technology used in The Wall’s huge and expensive TVs will now be available in 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch models, so not all TVs should cost five- or six-figure sums (maybe). But with features like 240 Hz refresh rate, 2ms response time, and 20-bit black detail, even the smallest size is likely to be expensive.

Finally, there are Neo QLED TVs. Thanks to the 8K Quantum mini LED panel, which can reach a peak value of 4000 nits, the flagship QN900C sounds especially tempting. It boasts 14-bit backlighting, enhanced contrast thanks to the improved 8K Real Depth Enhancer Pro software, and an automatic HDR remastering algorithm that can apply HDR effects to SDR content, such as old movies and shows.

There is also a 4K QN935C Neo QLED. It has tiny (20mm) faceplates, powerful speakers for Dolby Atmos sound and, like the QN900C, has built-in Zigbee and Matter Thread modules “all in one” to turn it into the center of a smart home.

Check out other Samsung presentations at CES, including a new line of monitors, an oven with an internal camera and a Flex Hybrid display.