Samsung works with AMD for mobile processors

Samsung is preparing to announce the Exynos 2100 chipset, which will be included in the versions of the next generation flagship phones, including the Galaxy S21. It is hoped that this new chip will offer better performance than the Exynos 990 chipset in the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series Samsung phones that have been released since the beginning of this year.

However, it is claimed that Samsung will launch two new Exynos chips very soon. So much so that the graphics processing unit in one of them will be purchased from AMD. We’ve seen rumors that Samsung is working with AMD before. It was said that the fruits of this cooperation would be reaped in 2021. However, if the latest rumors turn out to be true, it seems that we will not wait that long.

The Twitter account nicknamed Ice Universe, known for leaks related to Samsung, states that the new processors will be called Exynos 9855 and Exynos 9925. It is also claimed that these will come out before the end of 2020. Meanwhile, in another tweet, Ice Universe recommends that smart Samsung enthusiasts buy the S20 already. Because it suggests that the processor in the S21 will not get any better.

The Exynos 990 offers a lower performance than the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors in its counterparts sold in the USA and some countries. Samsung has been criticized for these choices.

Meanwhile, Samsung will soon release the 5nm-based Exynos 1080 chipset for mid-segment phones.



