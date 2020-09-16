Samsung Working on Camera-Focused Galaxy F Series

It turns out that Samsung is working on a new smartphone series. This series, named “Galaxy F”, seems to include mid-segment devices with high camera equipment. According to the information in the Google Play Console, the first phone in this series will be the Galaxy F41.

South Korean technology giant Samsung is preparing to add a new series to its smartphone product range. This smartphone series, which will be named “Galaxy F”, seems to offer mid-segment devices with high camera equipment. In fact, according to the information in the Google Play Console, the first phone in this series will be the “Galaxy F41”.

The first leaks related to the Galaxy F41 appeared on Samsung’s official website for India as of yesterday. The phone, for which all the features were not detailed, was seen on the Google Play Console today. When we look at the details here, we see that the Galaxy F41 will be very similar to the Galaxy M31 in terms of design.

Here is the Galaxy F41 that appeared on the Google Play Console

When we look at the technical specifications of the Galaxy F41, we see that this smartphone will take power from the Exynos 9611 processor and support this power with 6 GB of RAM. In addition, this smartphone comes with FHD + screen resolution. The front camera on the AMOLED screen of the phone is currently unknown.

Technical scheme of Galaxy F41 also revealed

The technical scheme of Samsung’s upcoming smartphone reveals the features of this phone. In this context, we see that the phone has a triple camera setup. The main camera is expected to be 64 MP and the second camera sensor to be ultra wide angle. In addition, the fingerprint reader sensor on the back of the phone does not go unnoticed.

One of the striking features of the Galaxy F41 is that this phone will have a headphone jack. As technology fans know, smartphone manufacturers are increasingly moving away from the 3.5 mm headphone jack, but Samsung seems to show that it will not give up this headphone jack on at least some models in the first model of the new smartphone series.

Samsung has not made any statements regarding the release date and price of its new smartphone. However, the expectations are that this smartphone will be announced next month. In addition, the possible pricing of this phone will be in the range of $ 200 to $ 270. Samsung’s explanations will provide us with more detailed information about the Galaxy F series.



