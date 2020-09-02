Samsung Wireless Triple Charging showcased

Samsung also exhibited its new product called Wireless Triple Charging in the virtual fair area called Life Unstoppable. The new product of the South Korean company, as the name suggests, can wirelessly charge three products at the same time.

The technical details of Wireless Triple Charging are not yet fully known. However, in the photos shared by Samsung, it is seen that the surface of the device is wide enough to charge Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live side by side.

Samsung’s new wireless charging accessory supports the Qi wireless charging standard. This means that the accessory can be used to charge all devices that comply with this standard.

It has been announced that the European price of the Samsung Wireless Triple Charger will be 99 euros.



