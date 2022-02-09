Samsung Will Update Phones, Watches and Tablets For Up To 5 Years

Samsung phones will receive four generations of Android and One UI updates. The information was confirmed by the manufacturer at the Unpacked event, this Wednesday (9), during the presentation of the new Galaxy S22 cell phone line. In 2020, the company had set a three-year deadline for eligible devices. With this, it is possible that some models are updated to “Android 16” (unofficial name).With the new policy update, Samsung will also offer extended update support for four years for its One UI Watch and Wear OS smartwatches. Some devices in the Galaxy line will also have five years of security updates in total.

These are the models supported by the new update period:

Galaxy S: Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra; Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE and upcoming S-line models;

Galaxy Z: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the next models in the Z line;

Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra and upcoming models in the Tab S line;

Galaxy Watch: Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic and upcoming watches.

More updates than Google itself

The new update period announced by Samsung is even longer than Google’s. Pixel devices, so far, are guaranteed up to three Android updates, with five years of security updates for the most recent ones. According to the brand, the idea is that consumers use the devices, in fact, for longer.

TM Roh, president of Samsung’s mobile division, said in a statement that “many customers are choosing to keep their devices longer”, either because they like a specific model or to “contribute to a more sustainable world”.

According to the company, devices that are not eligible for the new four-update period of Android will still continue with the previous one, which guarantees three OS updates.