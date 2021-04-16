Samsung will reveal three Galaxy Book on the 28th; see the leak

Samsung will hold an event on April 28 and the company is expected to launch at least three Galaxy notebooks at the presentation. Evan Blass, who is famous for publishing industry leaks, recently published images showing computers, which should be called Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book.

The leak specialist revealed images and several specifications for each of the devices, which will hit the market with the Windows 10 Home system. The models also stand out for their slim design, as you can see below.

Galaxy Book Pro 360

Convertible model of the line, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will hit the market in variants with a 13.3 and 15.6 inch screen, according to Evan Blass. The display used on the laptop will be AMOLED, with support for touches on the screen and interactions with S Pen, which is already included with the computer.

The hybrid notebook also features Intel Evo certification, an eleventh generation Core processor, up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. The construction of the device also includes a battery that lasts up to 20 hours and support for 5G.

According to the leak, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will arrive in May for more than $ 1,000.

Galaxy Book Pro

The Galaxy Book Pro leaves aside the convertible design, but has specifications similar to the 360 ​​model. In addition to offering an option with AMOLED touch screen, the product can be equipped with 5G and has a battery of up to 20 hours.

The notebook also comes with a maximum internal storage of 512 GB, which should guarantee a reduced price compared to the more powerful model. So far, the value of the device has not been revealed.

Galaxy Book

The most basic model of the new Galaxy Book line should arrive with a 15.6-inch screen, which is supposed to be available only in the touch-sensitive variant with Full HD resolution. Specifications also include up to 17 hours of battery life and an eleventh generation Intel Core i7 processor.

The model is expected to arrive below $ 1,000, according to Blass.

Keep an eye

Samsung did not comment on the rumors, but we already have a date for news coming from the company. The South Korean company will hold its next Unpacked event on April 28.

In a teaser released recently, the company promised that it will present “the most powerful Galaxy” during the event. Stay tuned on TecMundo to not miss the news!