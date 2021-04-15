Samsung will reveal ‘the most powerful Galaxy’ on April 28

Samsung: South Korean manufacturer Samsung invited the public for a new live broadcast on April 28, 2021, a Wednesday.

The next Galaxy Unpacked will feature “the most powerful Galaxy yet” – and the expectation about the product is high as shown in the conference presentation video.

For the time out of the conventional for top-of-the-line smartphones and some clues (note how the product makes a movement that reminds a lot of the lid of a laptop being opened at the end of the video), the guesses revolve around a new Galaxy Book, the notebook from the Samsung device family.

More specifically, rumors about a model called the Galaxy Book Pro have been circulating in recent weeks – including OLED screen and support for the S-Pen. Recently, Brazil received a more accessible model of the family: the Galaxy Book S.