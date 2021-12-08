Samsung Will Release Galaxy S21 FE With Android 12, Indicates Firmware

The Galaxy S21 FE may be released soon and should arrive running Android 12. According to a new leak, the Samsung phone will arrive from the factory running the new operating system from Google equipped with the One UI 4.0 interface.

The site Sam Mobile, which specializes in covering Samsung devices, found the firmware for the device, codenamed SM-G990E, in files linked to Brazilian operators Vivo and Tim. According to information, the Galaxy S21 will come out of the box running Android 12 , released this year.

Currently, the South Korean brand has already started to release the stable Android 12 for cell phones from the S21 line, which makes it possible to launch the new smartphone with the system. Samsung did not comment on the rumor and the information was not made official, but the news may point to great news for those who have an eye on the device focused on cost-effectiveness.

Support up to Android 15?

If the information is confirmed, the Galaxy S21 FE can reach the market as the device with more updates in the S21 line. After all, the original models in the series were released earlier this year with Android 11.

Samsung currently offers three years of system updates for its top-of-the-line smartphones. With that in mind, the Galaxy S21 FE can even get the Android 15, which, in theory, shouldn’t make it to the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra.

While the operating system of the S21 FE has not been confirmed by Samsung, the launch of the cell phone becomes more real every day. The company recently posted an official page for the device on one of its websites.

Some sources indicate that the smartphone could make its appearance at CES 2022, which takes place in early January, but it would not be surprising to see the device hitting the market later this year. It is noteworthy that the S20 FE is a sales success in Brazil, which can place the country among the launching points of the new model.