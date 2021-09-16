Samsung Will Produce OLED for New Macbook Pros!

Samsung Display announced today that it has begun mass production of 14-inch and 16-inch OLED displays for laptops, with a key feature of the panels being refresh rate support up to 90Hz for smoother-looking content.

Samsung Display said it provides OLED panels for use in notebooks, including ASUS’ recently announced Zenbook and Vivobook Pro notebooks, to global manufacturers including ASUS, Lenovo, Dell, HP and Samsung Electronics. Apple wasn’t mentioned as a customer, but Korean website Elec reported last month that Samsung Display is preparing production lines for future MacBooks with OLED displays, and DigiTimes reported that Apple plans to launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro with OLED display in 2022. told.

MacBook Pro models currently use LCD displays with a 60Hz refresh rate, so the potential switch to OLED and 90Hz will be significant. The benefits of OLED include higher brightness, improved contrast, deeper blacks and more, while the 90Hz refresh rate makes content look smoother and more fluid when watching videos, playing games and scrolling text.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest that Apple will soon launch redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with LCD displays but mini LED-backlights that offer many of the same benefits as OLED. Given that large OLED displays are expensive to produce, perhaps Apple will eventually offer both mini-LED and OLED versions of the MacBook Pro, with the latter technology reserved for higher-priced configurations.

Apple already uses OLED displays for various iPhone models, including the Apple Watch and the entire iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. Samsung is reportedly the exclusive supplier of OLED displays for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple has updated both the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The 14-inch model will replace the current 13.3-inch model, while the 16-inch model will replace the existing 16-inch version.

For the refreshed 14-inch model, the overall chassis size is likely to remain similar to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the increase in screen size is largely due to the reduction in the device’s top and side bezels. However, there may be a slight increase in physical size. When Apple switched from the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro to the 16.1-inch MacBook Pro, the physical size increased from 13.75 x 9.48 inches to 14.09 x 9.68 inches and is similar on the 14-inch MacBook Pro. we can see something.

Source: MacRumors