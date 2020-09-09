Samsung will produce 5G Snapdragon 4 processor

Qualcomm announced last week that it will include 5G-supported processors in the Snapdragon 4 series. Phones using these processors will meet users in more than 35 countries from the beginning of 2021. According to Yonhap News, the production of 5G-powered Snapdragon 4 series processors will be carried out by Samsung.

It is stated in the report that the two companies have agreed to produce 5G processors. Samsung’s production is 8 nm, with affordability in focus. It is foreseen to do it using its architecture.

Smartphone manufacturers such as Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi have quickly announced their desire to use 5G compatible processors of the Snapdragon 4 Series. Therefore, it will not be a surprise that the production process starts in a short time.

Samsung lost the manufacturing rights of its flagship Snapdragon processors to TSMC. However, the company filled this gap by producing 3000 series graphics processor units for Nvidia. Samsung also produces Power10 processors for IBM using the 7 nm EUV architecture.

Samsung, which will produce 5G compatible Snapdragon 4 Series processor for Snapdragon, has a 17.4 percent share in the chip production market. TSMC is at the top of the market with 53.9 percent. However, Samsung had made an investment commitment of 133 trillion won to reach the top in this area by 2030.



