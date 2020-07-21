Samsung will present 5 Galaxy devices in August

August 5. That is the date that Samsung will hold its next ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event. An event that we certainly expected, because it is usually in early August when the Korean manufacturer always presents its new model Samsung Galaxy Note, but this time it will go further because we will not only see one Galaxy device, but up to five.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

With the company’s vision of “being the innovators of new mobile experiences”, Samsung will hold a new edition of its event ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ which, this time, and “for the first time”, will be broadcast live from South Korea It will be on August 5 at 10:00 am Korea time, 16:00 pm Spanish time and 9:00 am in Mexico.

It is known that one of those five devices will be the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which according to the latest rumors will come again in two models – standard and Plus / Ultra. But we also know that on August 5 we will see the company’s next folding mobile, as Samsung UK itself announced in its Twitter profile. And this could be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the first flexible terminal that Samsung launched on the market.

5 devices

Another rumored is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, whose data has been leaking these months and we have seen certifications in different countries of the watch. And it is worth remembering that precisely the first of the Galaxy Watch was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2 years ago.

Taking advantage of the numbers, we have the two Note 20 models and a new flexible, which already add 3 devices. Plus the Galaxy Watch 3 would be 4, which still leaves room for a fifth Galaxy device – perhaps the Galaxy Note 20 Lite, a third model ?. Luckily there are only 2 weeks to get out of doubt.



