Samsung will not offer standard in the Galaxy Note 20 box

If you charge $ 999 for the Galaxy Note 20, which has a plastic back, a 60Hz screen, a flat display and other features that make it look like a cell phone too simple for its price range, it didn’t sound audacious enough on the part of Samsung for you, a news involving the launch of this flagship in the United States should convince you.

We have heard rumors about Apple, Samsung and others for some time planning to end the supply of chargers and headsets in the box of their products. And well, at least in the USA, the South Korean is already removing the wired headphones from these releases.

Yes, both Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra do not leave the factory with that classic USB-C headset from AKG. The company, until a few years ago, boasted a lot about this offer, saying that it was a gift that added value to the product, mainly because the accessory costs around R $ 100 per item.

In any case, for now this is a marketing decision that involves only Americans. In other territories, a priori, the typical phone will be included in the cell phone case.

In addition, US customers who feel harmed by the removal of the handset may contact Samsung, with an invoice, to request the same handset to be sent, free of charge. That is, in practice it continues to be offered for free, but in a much more bureaucratic way, so that the manufacturer saves a little with customers who do not insist on the accessory.

Remember, next to the Galaxy Note 20 Samsung launched the new Bluetooth headset Galaxy Buds Live. Some pre-orders are offering the wireless accessory with cell phones, just as Samsung did with Galaxy S20 combos that included Galaxy Buds Plus.



