Samsung will not have Galaxy Note line in 2021

Samsung may bring about a radical change in the configuration of the brand’s launches in 2021. According to speculation currently circulating among leak specialists, the Galaxy Note line may not win an edition next year.

So far, there is no explanation for this change and no confirmation from the manufacturer itself, which means that the information should really be treated as a rumor. However, as the GSM Arena website notes, it appeared in posts from two different profiles and, apparently, from multiple sources.

According to Max Weinbach, Samsung will concentrate the brand’s line tops in 2021 between the Galaxy S21 – with the S21 FE, S21 + and S21 Ultra variants – and the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will have a Z Flip 3 and Z Fold version FAITH. Three devices on the list will receive support for the S-Pen, so as not to leave the public fan of the company’s pen.

Ice Universe, also on Twitter, cited that an “unusual clue” appeared, citing that there is “no information about the development of the Note 21 line”.

