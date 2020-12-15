Samsung will launch four foldable phones in 2021

Samsung is known to have ambitious targets in the foldable phone market. According to the news of the ET News website broadcasting in South Korea, the company will launch four foldable phones in 2021. Samsung will launch two Z Folds and two Z Flip devices.

The news that Samsung would give up the Galaxy Note series came to the fore a while ago. The company will launch the Galaxy S21 series in the first half of the year. Therefore, the output of foldable phones is expected to remain in the second half of the year. It is also among the rumors that Samsung will offer S Pen support in the S21 Ultra to fill the gap of the Note series.

Two of the foldable phones to be released by Samsung will follow Z Fold 2 and two of them will follow Z Flip. These phones are expected to be released as Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. It is among the rumors that all of the phones in question will be offered 5G support and large-scale production will begin in August.

Samsung’s claim that it could offer S Pen support in the upper class Z Fold 3 was also on the agenda. Many people have been waiting for this support since Galaxy Fold. However, S Pen support was not available due to the sensitivity of the screens of the first and second generation Galaxy Folds. It is wondered what Samsung will do to make the screen more durable in Z Fold 3.

According to the ET News report, Samsung may also announce a phone with a folding screen before 2021 ends. LG, one of Samsung’s major competitors, has already demonstrated the concept of a folding screen phone. It looks like it takes at least a year to see how Samsung will respond to this move.



