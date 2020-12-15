Samsung will launch ‘cheaper folding’ in 2021

Samsung detailed part of its plans for the 2021 launches and, among them, revealed that it intends to launch a “cheaper” foldable next year. In a post made on the company’s official blog, TM Roh, president of the smartphone division of the South Korean, painted some comments on what we can expect in the next releases.

The new features include the expansion of the “most beloved tools” in the Galaxy Note line to other branded products, including the addition of future Samsung Galaxy S21 compatibility with the S Pen – but without support for internal storage. The move will shake up the advantages of each device, but it will be a greater incentive to purchase a Galaxy in the first big announcement of the year.

Then, another highly anticipated event will be the arrival of the company’s new foldables. Rumors indicate that the company will continue to build new folding devices and betting on this trend of more versatile devices. The bet for next year is that there will be four new launches: two new Galaxy Z Fold and two new Galaxy Z Flip. Among them, Roh mentions that he wants to produce “cheaper” folding in 2021.

There is no way to know how much cheaper these devices would be, but perhaps Samsung is planning to sell a device below the $ 1,000 mark. It would still not be the ideal value, still in the range of high-end products, but it would be significantly cheaper than the models offered in 2020 and a great advance for the company, considering the high cost of development and manufacture.

Overall, Samsung’s foldables did not generate unpleasant surprises for buyers. The South Korean has corrected the most notable mistakes of the first foldable and presented the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip with significant improvements in 2020, with better screens, more efficient screen protectors and even more resistant hinges.

Therefore, we can conclude that Samsung is improving the technologies present in its production lines and its optimizing its tools. If folding is, in fact, a trend, it is normal for devices with more inviting values ​​to appear. More news should be released during CES 2021, so stay tuned for the event.



