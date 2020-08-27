Samsung will install Spotify Lite on all Galaxy A01 Core

Earlier this month, Samsung officially announced the launch of the Galaxy A01 Core in Brazil. The smartphone, which arrives in the country as a cheaper alternative and for the use of basic day-to-day functions, has little internal storage and RAM memory, so that very heavy applications may not run perfectly for it.

With that in mind, the South Korean giant has announced that the device’s units will have the Spotify Lite app pre-installed on its internal memory. That way, device owners can take advantage of some features of the streaming service in a lighter version of the app.

Spotify Lite was launched as an alternative to the full version of streaming. It occupies only 10 MB of space and is also capable of saving more mobile data compared to the standard application. In addition, users can set a data limit for listening to their music online and, therefore, not worrying about how much the app consumes from their plan.

Samsung has in its essence the search for solutions that improve people’s routine. We are expanding our partnership with Spotify, already available for other models of smartphones and tablets, to reach an even greater number of users with Spotify Lite, giving more accessibility to entertainment, which is so important for the Brazilian consumer.

Paola Godoy

Marketing manager for the mobile devices division at Samsung Brazil.

The Galaxy A01 Core has 32GB of internal storage, 2 GB of RAM and the MediaTek MT6739 Quad-core processor clocked at 1.5 GHz.



