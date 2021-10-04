Samsung Will Increase The RAM Of Its Mobiles In A Virtual Way, Which Mobiles Already Have It

Samsung: Your smartphone’s RAM is volatile memory that is faster than any other type of storage. When you open an application on the phone, it is called a process and these processes (multiple applications) are stored in the physical RAM in the background. RAM allows applications to load faster without much lag.

VIRTUAL RAM / EXTENDED RAM

Along the same lines, virtual RAM uses the phone’s internal storage as makeshift RAM, which is popularly known as virtual RAM. In layman’s terms, virtual RAM is a feature where a portion of the phone’s internal storage will be used as additional RAM, effectively increasing the total amount of RAM on the smartphone.

As the name suggests, it is a “virtual” RAM, which means that the amount of expanded RAM is not physically present as RAM in the mobile. For example, if a phone has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and you expand the RAM by 4 GB, you will now have 12 GB of RAM and about 123 GB of internal storage, similar to how Windows allocates a certain amount of storage in disk to use as virtual RAM when physical memory runs out. And that is precisely what Samsung has just implemented.