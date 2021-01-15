Samsung will gradually reduce the box contents

Samsung’s brand new devices were introduced at yesterday’s event. Samsung, which previously criticized Apple for removing the charging adapter from the contents of the box, but later we saw that it removed the “charging adapter” from the box content, is expected to implement this move gradually. How will Samsung go about charging adapters?

Samsung will gradually update the box contents for charging adapters

The contents of the box showed itself by decreasing every year in terms of smart phones. In the first place, many brands started not to ship headphones. After that, Apple’s move not to send both headphones and charging adapter with the iPhone 12 series came. The fuse of the debate was sparked at this point.

Many brands, especially Samsung and Xiaomi, that criticized and hurt Apple, started to turn from their decisions. Among them are Samsung and Xiaomi, who draw attention with their harsh criticism. Samsung’s new smartphone series will not only include a ‘charging adapter but also a wired headset.

A new statement released by Samsung includes the following statements:

“We believe the gradual removal of charging adapters and headsets from our out-of-the-box device packaging can help address the sustainable consumption problem and remove the pressure consumers may feel to constantly buy unnecessary charger accessories with new phones.”

Samsung says it has included USB-C charging connectivity in its smartphones since 2017, so older chargers may still be compatible with the latest Galaxy models. With this statement, although it is thought that Samsung will gradually remove chargers and headphones from all smartphones, of course this is a prediction.

Although the company’s Galaxy A, M and F series phones do not come out of the box with more affordable devices and headphones, at least there is a charging adapter. Customers who buy budget phones might not want to pay extra for the charger. Subsequently, users who pay high prices for a Samsung foldable phone may not want to pay extra for the charger, despite paying so much. In other words, this is a very complex issue for now and it is one of the issues that users also criticize.