Samsung will deliver products by drone in Ireland

Some Samsung customers in Ireland will be able to pick up their orders from a courier that can fly and reach them within minutes. Collaborating with Manna Drone Delivery, Samsung will deliver drones to its Irish customers who buy the latest Galaxy devices.

Galaxy devices delivered to their owners by drone include S21 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy A series phones. Orders must be placed via Samsung’s Ireland site for drone delivery. It is worth noting that this option is only available to residents of the town of Oranmore in the first place.

Manna will use drones that can fly at altitudes of 50 to 80 meters and reach speeds of 60 kilometers per hour for the delivery of Samsung products. The company stated that these drones are fast enough to reach Oranmore owners 3 minutes after leaving the delivery center. Manna had previously carried out similar work with other companies on contactless delivery.

On drone delivery, Samsung Ireland Online manager Eamonn Grant said: “The better user experience is at the heart of what we do. With this new service, we are embracing the future of retail. In the current environment, we could not find a better delivery option for the click and buy experience. We are happy to have achieved this with Manna. “