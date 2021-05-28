Samsung Will Continue To Produce LCDs Until The End Of 2022

Samsung will continue to produce LCDs until the end of 2022. In March of last year, news came to the fore that Samsung Display would end LCD panel production by the end of 2020. Even though it has been 5 months since the end of 2020, the South Korean company Samsung continues to produce LCD.

According to a new report from South Korea, Samsung’s LCD production will continue until the end of 2022. So what has changed? First of all, the increase in LCD panel prices as of last June and the continuation of this increase stands out as the most important factor.

It is stated that the demand from Samsung Electronics was also effective in Samsung Display’s decision to continue production. It is stated that the continuation of production may give Samsung Electronics an advantage in negotiations with other panel manufacturers BOE and CSOT.

Chinese LCD manufacturers usually offer reasonable prices. However, it is stated that Samsung Electronics can get even more affordable prices thanks to Samsung Display’s LCD production. At this point, it is worth noting that Samsung also bought an LCD panel from LG Display, but its main preference is its own production.