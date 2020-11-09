Samsung website helps you choose the ideal smartphone

To help consumers interested in buying new phones during Black Friday in Brazil, Samsung developed the Galaxy Match, a platform that, according to the company, “helps users to know which Galaxy smartphone is ideal for their needs”.

Stella Colucci, senior marketing manager at Samsung Brazil, explains that, due to the brand’s broad portfolio, it is possible to find devices for the most varied profiles. “Thus, Galaxy Match is a very important tool for users to choose the device correctly, connecting the specifications that are most part of their routine to the smartphone”, he adds.

Still according to Samsung, it is an interactive tool, with questions about the device’s daily use pattern. In all, there are five questions, with multiple-choice answers about usability, camera, screen, battery and price. At the end of the questionnaire, the novelty indicates which is the “ideal Galaxy”.



