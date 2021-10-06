Samsung uses an interesting method for the warranty of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which it launched in the past months.

Samsung, one of the leading names in the smartphone market, introduced its newest foldable phones Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 models in the past months. Of these, Z Fold 3 came with under-screen camera technology, while Z Flip 3 kept the existing foldable and perforated screen structure.

Currently, Samsung is quite happy with the sales of its new foldable phones. In fact, the company will increase production a little more and aim to sell more phones by the end of the year. Most of the users have started to use the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 models since the past weeks. However, there is something important for buyers to know.

Whether the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is under warranty will be determined by accelerometer

According to information from foreign sources, the South Korean manufacturer has taken an additional measure against false warranty claims of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It turned out that the company recorded falling events using the acceleration sensor in the new Z Flip 3 model.

For example, when a Galaxy Z Flip 3 user takes their phone for service, Samsung will use the accelerometer log to determine if the damage is under warranty. Thus, necessary reasons for paid or free repair will be presented.

With the free fall check based on accelerometer data records, Samsung engineers will be able to detect how many meters the Z Flip 3 sent for repair has fallen. If the phone fell more than 1 meter away, unfortunately, the company will not be able to repair the device for free.

As a result, if you are using the Galaxy Z Flip 3, you may have to give up some habits such as throwing the phone on the couch. Because such behavior will be detected by the accelerometer, you may encounter some warranty problems.