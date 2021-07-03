Samsung Uses 100% Renewable Energy in The US, China and Europe

Samsung: This Thursday (1), Samsung announced that it has reached 100% renewable energy use in the United States, China and Europe. A novelty was revealed in the South Korean 2021 Sustainability Report, which presents the results achieved last year with the adopted policies related to the topic.

According to Samsung, the goal of adopting the use of fully renewable energy in the aforementioned locations was established in 2018 and was aimed at the company’s workplaces. The goal was achieved in 2020 through “action plans implemented tailored to each region”.

In addition to these data, the South Korean also presented more details about other activities within its “five pillars of sustainability”, namely: “Environment”, “Our Employees”, “Community Empowerment”, “Digital Responsibility” and ” Sustainable Supply Chain”, respectively. Check the results:

Samsung says it has taken other steps to prioritize sustainability-related issues, such as changes in the body of the executive team, creation of focused councils, youth education groups, and protective employee management during the covid-19 pandemic.

Unlike previous editions, published annually since 2008, this year’s Sustainability Report was prepared in a more visual and accessible way to the public. In this way, it is possible to check the result of the measurements in a more intuitive way; check out more information about Samsung’s environmental performance by clicking here.

Controversial sustainability

It is possible to assume that Samsung’s change in posture in relation to its Sustainability Report this year is related to the controversy surrounding the company and the absence of chargers in the packaging of its new cell phones.

Following in the footsteps of Apple, the South Korean said that the measure would be beneficial for the environment, however, the justification did not convince part of its fans, who criticized the decision. Most of the complaints were related to the high price of cell phones, something that was remedied by Samsung, but did not have the expected effect.