Samsung Updates Galaxy Tab S7, S7 Plus and S7 FE with New Features from One UI 3.1.1

While the One UI 4 doesn’t officially hit the market (something that effectively will only happen in a few months, with the release of the stable version of Android 12), a good option is to check what is coming to devices already on the market.

In this sense, the folks at SamMobile revealed that Samsung’s main tablet lineup has started to receive another recent update that stands out for effectively bringing new features to the Galaxy Tab S7, S7 Plus and S7 FE and thus aligning the OS with other branded products .

This new update, which brings functionality from the One UI 3.1.1 but does not change the version in the tablet family, implements new features such as the Labs feature offering, bringing support for multiple windows for applications that do not have native support and a new persistent taskbar .

Firmware identification follows the same pattern known until then: Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus receive version T87xXXU2BUC6 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE, firmware T73xXXU1AUH6, availability being obviously dependent on shipment by Samsung, something that possibly shouldn’t to take time.

Availability of Labs allows enabling functions previously inaccessible on the Galaxy Tab S7 line

As always, it is worth remembering that these updates always arrive by FOTA, and availability can be checked in Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. In this same option, you can also check if this version is not already on your device.