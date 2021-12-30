Samsung Updates Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ With Android 12 And One UI 4

Samsung is following a fast paced update of Android 12 for its devices. After releasing the new version of the system along with the One UI 4 for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20, now it’s time for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus tablets to receive the latest generation of the software, made available on Wednesday (29).

According to SamMobile, the update for these two models of tablets from Samsung is being released gradually, that is, not everyone will have access to the news immediately. The offer of the new version of Android started in Europe, as stated in the publication.

Device owners in Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, Austria, Luxembourg, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovenia, among other countries in the old continent, will be the first to be contemplated. Thereafter, the launch should take place in other regions.

The Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 arrives under firmware version number T870BXXU2CULC, while the build for the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus comes with firmware T976BXXU2CULC. In the package, there is also the December 2021 security patch, including several important bug fixes.

When do you arrive in Brazil?

At the moment, the One UI 4 update with Android 12 on the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ models seems to be only available in the cited countries. The expectation is that the interface with the new version of the operating system will reach more regions in the coming weeks, and may include Brazil in the list.

To check the availability of the update, just go to the “Settings” menu of the system and press the option “Software Update”. If it has been launched, tap “Download and install”, remembering that it is recommended to back up your tablet data before starting the process.