Samsung Unveils Smallest Sensor Ever Made for Cell Phone Cameras

Samsung: The South Korean manufacturer Samsung announced this Thursday (10) a new image sensor that will integrate future sets of cameras in mobile devices.

It is the ISOCELL JN1, which is the first in the industry with a record minimum size of 0.64 µm (micrometer) and considered the “most versatile sensor ever released” by the company. It is capable of integrating 50 MP resolution cameras in both the rear smartphone and front smartphone cameras.

The JN1 sensor is already equipped with ISOCELL 2.0 technology, the latest generation of equipment from Samsung for mobile photography with better light sensitivity, more efficient capture in dimly lit environments and a pixel blending feature (Tetrapixel) to bring vivid and vivid images. of realistic colors.

Much more than megapixels

The equipment also has the Smart-ISO dynamic factor, which makes changes in real time based on the lighting level in the scene, and HDR to combine different versions of the same scene in the best possible result.

In terms of autofocus, Double Super PD technology ensures fast and accurate phase detection, even at night or in dark environments. Video recording can be done in 4K (60 fps) or Full HD (240 fps).

The ISOCELL JN1 is currently in the mass manufacturing phase, meaning it could appear on smartphones from Samsung and partner brands as early as late 2021 or early next year.