Samsung Unveils New OLED Screen Technology on Galaxy Z Fold 3

This Monday (16), Samsung Display revealed details about its new technology for screens, the “Eco² OLED”. According to the subsidiary of the homonymous South Korean, the novelty will manage to reduce energy consumption in devices, in addition to ensuring better quality for cameras under the screen, thanks to its sustainable design.

The announcement of the Eco² OLED technology, already present in the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, took place right after the official presentation of the new folding cell phones from Samsung. As revealed, sustainable panels have a polarizer integrated into their construction, eliminating the addition of a component’s own layer — something traditional in other industry solutions.

The polarizing layer is a thin plastic film applied to a screen’s display, responsible for preventing the panels from reflecting external light onto the devices, ensuring greater brightness and enhanced contrast. Eco² OLED screens overcome this need, offering more efficiency and quality, directly through their pixel structure.

Samsung explains: “Since a traditional polarizer adds a dark layer of film on top of the panel, your device requires more light — and energy — for effective [image] display, using a transmission rate reduced by more than 50 %”.

In this context, the new technology achieved a 33% improvement in transmission rate, while also reducing 25% of energy consumption — and saved part of the plastic used in its construction. To top it off, the absence of the polarizer ensures that more light enters the camera’s sensor under the screen, allowing you to capture images with greater clarity and detail.

Availability

Not yet available in Brazil, the novelty is already present on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and may, according to your reception, arrive for more cell phone models in the future. Internationally, Samsung’s new folding top of the line starts at $1,799, about R$9,500 in direct conversion.